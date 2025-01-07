City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to host a Community Wellness Fair

Expand 2025 Wellness Fair - Post/Event - 2

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department, in partnership with East Cooper Medical Center, will host a Community Wellness Fair on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Department.

More than 20 healthcare professionals and specialists from the Charleston area will be available to answer questions and provide resources on various aspects of health, wellness, and fitness. Admission is free.

East Cooper Medical Center will offer free cholesterol and glucose screenings to attendees. While appointments are not required, participants are encouraged to register in advance at iop.net. A 12-hour fast is required prior to the screenings; however, water and black coffee are allowed during fasting.

For more information, visit iop.net.