City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host a Fall Mahjong Tournament

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host a Fall Just for Fun Unranked Mahjong Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Seats are limited, and the cost to play is $5. The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will provide lunch and prizes for first, second and third place.

Participants can register online through their Isle of Palms Recreation Department account or call the Recreation Center at 843-886-8294.

The tournament is designed to be low-stress and high-fun, swapping high-intensity competition for friendly chatter, snacks and plenty of tile-clacking therapeutic magic.

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