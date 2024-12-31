City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host an Art & Cars in the Park Event

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will team up with local artists and car enthusiasts to host the Art & Cars in the Park event on Saturday, April 12, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. General admission is free.

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department hosted the first ever blind-juried Art Show as a part of the 2024 Farmers Market Series. In 2025, the event will expand and add more artists and mediums. In addition, the event will move outside under the oaks and include:

IOP Rec Youth Art & Pottery Exhibit (Ages 3 ½+)

Hot Rods, Muscles, Antiques, Collectibles, and Special Interest Car Show

Live Music

Food Trucks

Specialty Vendors

Art Show applications are now open at IOP.net. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 21, at 12:00 p.m. Participating artists will display and sell artwork throughout the event. Mediums include:

1. Watercolor

2. Acrylic

3. Pastels

4. Oil

5. Etching

6. Sketching

7. Mix-Media

8. Photography

9. Jewelry

10. Woodworking

11. Pottery

12. Quilting

13. Stained Glass

To qualify and reserve a spot for the Hot Rods, Muscles, Antiques, Collectibles, & Special Interest Car Show contact tcox@iop.net. The cost to participate is free, but space is limited.

Food Truck and Specialty Vendor applications at IOP.net.

WHEN Saturday, April 12, 2025

WHERE Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 28th Avenue

TIME 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.