City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Cars in the Park

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the second annual Cars in the Park event Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

Hot rods, muscle cars, antiques, collectibles and specialty vehicles will fill the recreation center parking lot for a morning of live music, food trucks, specialty food vendors and local arts and crafts vendors.

Vehicle registration is now open. There is no fee to display a vehicle, but all participants must register in advance. To register, contact Tammy Cox at tcox@iop.net or 843-886-8294. The deadline to register is noon Friday, April 17.

For the latest events and updates, visit iop.net or follow the City of Isle of Palms on Facebook and Instagram.