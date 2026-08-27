City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Fall ‘Piecin’ It Together’ Group Puzzle Competition

Due to popular demand, the City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host a fall “Piecin’ It Together” Group Puzzle Competition on Friday, Oct. 9, starting at 10 a.m.

Twenty teams of four will gather around the same secret 500-piece puzzle, where speed, spatial awareness and strategic edge-sorting will determine who reigns supreme and who gets left searching for the missing corner.

The goal is to be one of the first three teams to finish. So gather your team and make sure you have a sorter, a border expert and a couple of color-matching hawks. Victory is just a click away!

The cost to participate is $5 per team. No skills are required, and there is no age limit.

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