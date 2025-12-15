City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Piecin’ It Together Puzzle Competition

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the first annual Piecin’ It Together Group Puzzle Competition on Friday, Jan. 16, starting at 10 a.m.

A maximum of 20 teams of four will compete to complete a 500-piece puzzle, putting their collaboration, communication, problem-solving, critical-thinking, logic, hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, patience and perseverance to the test in a fun, hands-on activity for all ages.

The cost to participate is $5 per team. The first three teams to finish will win prizes. No prior experience or special skills are required.

For the latest events and updates, visit IOP.net or follow the City of Isle of Palms on Facebook and Instagram.