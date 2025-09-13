City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Safe Sitter Program in October

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will partner with Roper St. Francis Healthcare instructor Jennie Murrie to host a Safe Sitter program on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class is open to students ages 11-14.

Safe Sitter is a babysitting and safety training program designed to prepare young adolescents for the responsibility of caring for children. This one-day class introduces students to babysitting as a business and teaches skills for becoming successful babysitters. Instruction includes CPR, first aid, childcare essentials, safety for the sitter, injury management, preventing problem behavior and choking prevention.

The cost is $125 for Isle of Palms residents and $130 for nonresidents. Participants should bring lunch, snacks and a water bottle. Registration is required. 

For more details, contact the Isle of Palms Recreation Department or visit IOP.net.

Note to nonresidents: The class takes place the same day as the Isle of Palms Connector Run. Attendees will need to enter Isle of Palms from Sullivan’s Island.