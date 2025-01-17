City of Isle of Palms to Celebrate Completion of Public Dock

Isle of Palms (IOP) officials invite the community to join in to celebrate the completion of the city’s new public dock. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free event will take place at the Isle of Palms Marina, which is located at 50 41st Avenue.

In September of 2020, IOP’s city council voted to create a public dock and greenspace in the space formerly leased to a commercial water sports operation. In November of 2023, council members awarded a contract to Truluck for the construction of renovations, which includes a 16-foot-wide pier with a covered area, along with benches, swings and a new floating dock. In addition, the updated dock includes an ADA-compliant gangway and kayak and stand-up paddleboard launch access. Construction of the dock began in April of 2024. Planning for the greenspace is still ongoing.

A fun day on the island goes beyond the beach. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Marina and take advantage of additional adventures, including spotting dolphins and launching a kayak.

“Our public dock was designed to promote community engagement, provide more activities for guests and enhance our coastal environment,” said IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds. “Every individual and family are welcome to stop by and enjoy a variety of recreational activities by our serene waterways.”

The public dock is open every day from sunrise to sunset. Guests can currently access it free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. See rules and parking information at www.iop.net.

The public can contact the city with questions at (843) 990-7076 or email hello@iop.net.