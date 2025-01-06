City of Isle of Palms to Host Front Beach Fest on March 1

On Saturday, March 1, the City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages to enjoy Front Beach Fest, a day of dancing, eating, and fun on Ocean Boulevard. This free event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This free event will feature music from Vinyl Daze and the Shem Creek Boogie Band. The afternoon will include handmade arts and crafts from over 40 local vendors.

Island restaurants and other local food vendors will fill the street, offering their favorite dishes.

With multiple areas dedicated to kids’ entertainment, this is a day that can truly be enjoyed by the whole family.