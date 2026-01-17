City of Isle of Palms to Host Front Beach Fest

The Isle of Palms invites people of all ages to enjoy a day of dancing, dining and family-friendly fun on Ocean Boulevard on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from noon to 4 p.m.

This free event will feature live music by The Casual Suspects and The Yacht Club. The afternoon will also include handmade arts and crafts from more than 40 local vendors.

Island restaurants and other local food vendors will line the street, offering a variety of popular dishes. With multiple areas dedicated to children’s entertainment, the event is designed to be enjoyed by the entire family.