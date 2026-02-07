City of Isle of Palms to Host Hurricane & Resilience Expo

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department, Isle of Palms Fire Department and the LENS Foundation will team up to host a Hurricane & Resilience Expo on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event will be held outdoors under the oaks at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center and will feature:

Hurricane preparedness tips and evacuation route updates

City services displays and information

Safety vehicle displays

Environmental and sustainability education booths

Specialty vendors

Food trucks

Live music

Family-friendly activities

And more

In addition, the Isle of Palms Police Department will give away a hurricane kit to one lucky winner during the event. Registration is free and available onsite only.

