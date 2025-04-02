City of Isle of Palms to Host Second Annual Blind-Juried Art Show

Expand By: Mimi Wood

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will team up with area artists to host the second annual blind-juried Art Show on April 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The volunteer art committee, which included IOP residents and IOP Recreation Center art instructors, selected the artists based on the artwork submitted only and did not know the names of the artists when judging.

Featured artists include:

Crystal Braddock

Emily Cisewski

Kevin Ferrin

Lisa Fike

Giselle Harrington (display inside the Recreation Center lobby)

Amanda Lamontagne

Barbara Lassiter

Nicole Myles

Kathy Parker

Kathi Schuitema

Grace Stenhouse

Michael Warren

Mimi Wood

Expand By: Grace Stenhouse

In addition to the adult artists, students from the IOP Recreation Youth Art Program will also display their art during the show. This winter season, the students were between the ages of 3 and 11.

A special thank you to local artists Grace Stenhouse, Mimi Wood, and Giselle Harrington for providing a promotional display leading up to the event on April 12. The display highlights signature art from each artist and is located inside the Recreation Center lobby.

Visit IOP.net for the latest events and happenings.