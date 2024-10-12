City of Isle of Palms to host Unveiling of new T-Shirt Design

In August 2024, the City of Isle of Palms (IOP) announced its T-shirt Art Design Competition where local artists were encouraged to submit artwork that reflects the island’s energetic and vibrant culture, for residents and visitors to enjoy for many years ahead. City officials will unveil the winner and winning design on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 5 p.m. The unveiling will be held at the IOP Recreation Center, during the city’s last Farmers Market of the season. IOP Mayor Phillip Pounds will present the design and introduce the winning artist to guests.

The new T-shirt will be available in the spring of 2025. To receive a free shirt, visitors who stay overnight on the island will need to complete a form at City Hall. Only one free T-shirt per family is permitted. Additional T-shirts are $10.

The winning design will also be utilized in city advertising and promotional campaigns.