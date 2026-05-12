City of Isle of Palms to Offer Free Beach Yoga May–October 2026

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will continue its free Beach Yoga Series every Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. from May through October at the 25th Avenue beach access. All residents, visitors and fitness levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring a large towel or yoga mat, blocks and water.

By combining exercise with nature’s elements, yoga by the ocean can support physical and mental well-being. The breeze, sand and sun create an environment that promotes balance, flexibility, stress reduction and deeper breathing.

In the event of inclement weather, classes will move to the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave.

For updates, visit iop.net or follow the city on Facebook and Instagram.