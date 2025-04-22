City of Isle of Palms will Continue the Free Beach Yoga Series in 2025

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will continue its free Beach Yoga Series every Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., May through October, at the 25th Avenue beach access on the Isle of Palms. In the event of inclement weather, the class will be relocated to the Isle of Palms Recreation Center at 24 28th Ave.

Enhanced by the sandy beach, salt air, sunshine and rhythmic waves, beach yoga is an excellent way to increase flexibility, strength and stability; reduce stress; improve concentration and creativity; lower body fat; stimulate the immune system; and more.

All residents, visitors and fitness levels are welcome. Participants are required to register at IOP.net and bring a large towel, yoga mat, yoga blocks and water.