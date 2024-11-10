Continuing the “Residents First” Movement: A Vision for Isle of Palms in 2025 and Beyond

I am deeply grateful for the 670 Isle of Palms residents who cast their vote for me and our "Residents First!" platform. Together, we have ignited a movement grounded in the values that matter most to our island: managing growth responsibly, preserving our beaches, balancing our budget, and fostering a united, thriving community. While we did not make it on city council in the special election this year, our work is far from done.

I am excited to announce my candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council in 2025. With four seats up for election next year, we have a tremendous opportunity to build on the work we’ve started. This recent election has shown how deeply our community values resident-centered policies. I encourage anyone wanting to run for city council to carry forward the positive spirit of our campaign as they seek to represent our community.

As we move forward, let’s remember that after any election, we are still neighbors, still friends, still one community united by a love for this island. In the words of Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” We may have different perspectives, but together we can accomplish incredible things. Our work is ongoing, and I am committed to being here every step of the way—listening, learning, and advocating for the shared vision we have for our island. I am committed to keeping this momentum strong—engaging with residents, listening to your concerns, and championing policies that truly reflect our shared values. I invite everyone to join in this mission to build a stronger, more resilient Isle of Palms. Let’s keep the conversation going because together we have the power to shape the future we all want for our island.

Thank you for your support. Let’s keep moving forward, united in purpose and vision. Here’s to an Isle of Palms that thrives for generations to come!