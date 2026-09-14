Contractors Will Have To Haul Their Own Trash

If the Isle of Palms City Council approves proposed changes to the city’s trash collection policies, landscapers, tree service companies and other contractors will no longer be able to leave debris behind for city collection.

Members of the City Council’s Public Services and Facilities Committee approved the changes at their Sept. 1 meeting following a presentation by Public Works Director Robert Asero. The changes still must be approved by the full council.

The proposed ordinance would require contractors to remove their debris and dispose of it legally.

“I do believe this will slow down those questionable piles that we get,” Asero said. “I just found out through our city arborist that there’s actually a guy on Sullivan’s Island who drives around — maybe code enforcement; I’m not sure — and makes sure that contractors take away all those piles.”

Asero also said Isle of Palms residents would no longer be able to leave “massive” boxes for public works employees to collect. Instead, residents would have to break down the boxes and place them in their blue recycling carts or take them to a recycling center.

Residents would still be allowed two 96-gallon trash carts.

“This is not intended to hurt residents who are doing things the right way,” Asero said.