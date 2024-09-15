Islander 71 Bartender Rescues Couple After Car Plunges into Water at Isle of Palms Marina

× Expand Credit: Mic Smith

An out-of-town couple was rescued Saturday night by a local bartender after they accidentally drove into the water at the Isle of Palms Marina.

The couple had dined at Islander 71 and were leaving the restaurant after 10 p.m. when they mistakenly drove down a boat ramp and into the water.

Islander 71 employees Johnny Himmelsbach, Christine Medlar, and Shannon Standhart were outside closing the restaurant’s Boat Ramp Bar when they heard an unusual noise coming from the water.

“It sounded like the log ride at Disney when the log hits the water on impact,” Standhart said.

× Expand Himmelsbach

Standhart and Himmelsbach (pictured above) walked toward the boat ramp, where they saw a vehicle in the water with two people still inside. The car was taking on water quickly, so Himmelsbach, a former lifeguard, jumped the dock fencing and into the water to help. He attempted to open a car door and push the car closer to the ramp, but he couldn't. Fortunately, the couple, with Himmelsbach’s help, was able to escape through the driver’s side window.

Meanwhile, Standhart instructed her coworkers to call 911 and ran to the nearby fire station for assistance.

“I can't say enough about Johnny and his heroic actions to help these innocent travelers,” Standhart said. “We, as his friends and coworkers, already know how special he is. As a close friend and employee of mine, he’s truly an angel. He deserves all the credit for this.”

The car and the couple’s belongings were pulled from the water on Sunday afternoon.