Cyclists Rally for Cancer Research in Annual LOWVELO Ride on Isle of Palms

The annual LOWVELO fundraising ride returned to the Isle of Palms on Saturday, Nov. 2, raising funds for lifesaving cancer research at the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston.

On the island, cyclists of all skill levels had the option of participating in a 10- or 20-mile ride or taking stationary cycling classes. Additional rides took place simultaneously in downtown Charleston. Well over 1,000 cyclists participated in this year’s event.

One hundred percent of every participant-raised dollar from the event will go directly to cancer research. Over the past five years, LOWVELO—which combines “Lowcountry” and “velo,” the French word for “bike”—has raised a combined $2.3 million for the Hollings Cancer Center. The funds support a variety of cancer research projects as well as fellowships and scholarships to help train the next generation of cancer researchers.