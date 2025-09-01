David Cohen Announces Candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council

Expand Credit: Mic Smith

To my friends and neighbors,

Isle of Palms has been my home for more than four decades. I first arrived in October 1981 for an internship at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. I split my time between the island and school in Tennessee until 1986, but the pull of this community never let me go. By 1988, I was back here full time, and in 1990 I bought the house on Cameron Boulevard where my wife, Denise, and I still live today.

What drew me here then is what keeps me here now: Isle of Palms’ small-town feel, its spirit of community and the fact that it’s a truly special place to raise a family. I’ve seen this island through good times and challenges—like standing shoulder to shoulder with neighbors during the recovery from Hurricane Hugo—and I remain committed to keeping that sense of resilience and togetherness alive.

Professionally, I’ve spent my career solving problems, evaluating solutions and leading technical teams. After earning my degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee Tech, I worked as an electronics engineer at the Naval Shipyard, later transferring to the Space and Naval Warfare Center Atlantic. I eventually retired in 2019 as lead systems engineer for the Data Science and Analytics Department at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. I bring that same data-driven, solutions-focused mindset to public service.

Over the years, I’ve served on the Isle of Palms Planning Commission (2009-14 and again since 2021) and on the Board of Trustees at First United Methodist Church. Denise, who grew up on Sullivan’s Island and taught for Charleston County Schools, and I raised our daughter Emma here. She went from Sullivan’s Island Elementary to Clemson, where she also became an engineer. Like so many families, we’ve built our lives here around the values that make Isle of Palms unique.

That’s why I’m running for City Council. While I’ve valued my time on the Planning Commission, I believe I can make an even greater impact as part of the council. My priorities are clear: protect the quality of life for residents while recognizing that tourism—done responsibly—is an important part of what sustains our community and amenities. I don’t want Isle of Palms to become just another suburb of Charleston. I want it to remain the close-knit, welcoming island that drew me here in 1981.

I look forward to listening to you, working alongside you, and earning your trust and support. Together, we can make sure Isle of Palms remains a place we are proud to call home.

I would be honored to receive your support on Nov. 4.

Your neighbor,

David Cohen