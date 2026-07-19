Dig In! IOP Contest to Spotlight Native Plants and Trees

Residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to enter the City of Isle of Palms' 2026 Native Landscaping Contest, which is designed to celebrate the plants and trees that naturally belong on our barrier island, along with the people who support them.

Launched this year by the city's Environmental Advisory Committee, the new contest gives islanders an opportunity to showcase the native trees, pollinator-friendly flowers, shrubs and other hometown foliage on their properties.

The online entry form is located on the Native Plants page of the city's website. The contest deadline is Sept. 15. The page also features resources and inspiration for anyone who wants to get involved in native gardening "at the grassroots level."

Whether you are a master gardener, a novice or someone who takes a hands-off approach to wild plants, the judges want to know how you help native plants thrive. Your property does not have to feature native plants exclusively to enter. While you can upload photos with your submission, they are not required.

Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, Roots and Shoots Nursery, and Native Plants to the People are providing gift cards for winning entries.

Why cultivate native trees and plants?

Restoring your property to a sustainable native habitat can help conserve disappearing tree canopies and the plants that support local and migrating wildlife. As the South Carolina Native Plant Society explains, this also helps celebrate our state's natural heritage and reinforces a vibrant sense of place with a "beautiful palette of colors, shapes, fragrance, and textures."

Plants that have evolved here as part of complex ecosystems are often more resilient, require fewer resources and put down deep roots that enable the soil to filter pollutants, retain nutrients, prevent erosion and flooding, and improve air quality. This can save time and money compared with gardening using nonnative species.

What are common native plants on the Isle of Palms?

Iconic tree species include the sabal palmetto, South Carolina's state tree, and the Southern live oak. But there are many other trees native to Lowcountry barrier islands. The Town of Sullivan's Island's Native Tree Guide includes an index of 42 species.

One of the most recognizable native plants is pink muhly grass, often affectionately called "sweetgrass" by locals. Dwarf palmettos can be planted or may pop up on their own if allowed to grow. Southern wax myrtle, a native evergreen shrub, provides a crucial food source for migratory and local birds during the winter. (Don't confuse it with the crape myrtle tree, a popular species native to Asia.)

The list of flowers native to the Isle of Palms includes dune sunflower, black-eyed Susan, spiderwort, purple coneflower, wild bergamot and many more. Given enough room, the island can also host large stands of yellow lanceleaf coreopsis and drought-resistant blanket flowers, which resemble exploding fireworks.

Those looking for inspiration can visit the city's Native Plants Garden at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and Seventh Avenue.