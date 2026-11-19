Loggerhead nesting season has ended, and we have now received the results of most of the DNA samples collected from an eggshell in each nest. These samples were sent in vials of alcohol to the Shamblin Lab at the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of Georgia.

Since this research project began in 2010, researchers have identified the mothers of 607 nests on the Isle of Palms and many thousands of others along the Atlantic Coast.

Following instructions from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Marine Turtle Program, we relocated all nests located in areas scheduled for beach renourishment. Approximately 75% of the 2026 Isle of Palms nests were laid in those areas.

The DNA results also identified nine new loggerhead mothers nesting on the Isle of Palms this season. These first-time nesters likely hatched around 2000-2005, when our Turtle Team was newly established, and have now reached reproductive maturity after 25 to 30 years.

This is an encouraging indication that the loggerhead population, which experienced serious declines in the 1980s and 1990s, is recovering thanks in part to nest protection efforts like ours.

The nests from these new mothers generally did quite well in 2026, with hatching success rates mostly in the 80% to 90% range. Each loggerhead typically lays three to five nests per season at approximately two-week intervals.

Loggerhead #16931

One exception was a new young mother identified as Loggerhead #16931, who laid Nests 16, 28 and 37 in 2026. Two were located at Ocean Point and one at Grand Pavilion.

Nest 16 produced only 19 hatchlings from 48 eggs. Her next two nests failed to produce any hatchlings, despite containing 111 and 105 eggs, respectively.

We handled these nests carefully, just as we did all the other relocated nests. There was no flooding, severe weather or predation to explain the unsuccessful hatching.

We do not know why none of the eggs hatched from her final two nests. Whatever the cause, we hope her eggs will fare better when she likely returns in 2028, following a year off in 2027, as loggerheads typically do between nesting seasons.

Expand These are all the 39 nests laid by Turtle #1415

Loggerhead #01415

Every season, we also welcome several veteran nesters, including Loggerhead #01415.

She was already nesting when genetic research began in 2010, laying four nests that year. We do not know how many years she had been nesting before then.

Over the 17 years of the research project, she has nested in nine different seasons, contributing a total of 39 nests to the database.

She first nested on the Isle of Palms in 2014 after previously laying most of her eggs at Cape Island in the national wildlife refuge near McClellanville.

She must have liked our island better because she has returned almost exclusively to the Isle of Palms, usually in Wild Dunes, nesting here in 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024 and now 2026.

Her nests have consistently produced healthy eggs and successful hatching rates. After so many years of experience, she clearly knows what she is doing.

Having access to this kind of information makes our work especially rewarding. We are honored to participate in a research project that helps us better understand and protect these remarkable sea turtles.