DOGE SC to Spend more than $2.5 million Fighting the Agency State in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, prominent South Carolina entrepreneur and founder of the grassroots-advocacy organization, OurVoiceSC.com, Rom Reddy announced the launch and funding of a new, statewide nonpartisan PAC- DOGE SC with an initial investment of $2.5 million. The PAC will advocate on behalf of dismantling the “Agency State” at the state level that the incoming Trump Administration is looking to achieve federally.

“We are going to be supporting policies that bring the federal Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) strategies to South Carolina,” said Mr. Reddy, a long-time South Carolina businessman and philanthropist. “Because, unfortunately, South Carolina has developed an unconstitutional fourth branch of Government with over 100 agencies, staffed by unelected bureaucrats who are accountable to no one.”

The PAC will focus on Legislative efforts to tear down the Agency state, cut the unelected bureaucrats by at least half, repurpose these jobs to the private sector and return the money to the taxpayers ,so South Carolina becomes a zero-income tax state. This has the potential to lift South Carolina up from being ranked 41 out of 50 states in median family income.

“Many of the Legislators I talked to recognize that the President’s efforts to rein in the deep state can only be sustained if the States participate and dismantle the agency state also,” Mr. Reddy said. “South Carolina is ready to take on this challenge with the right leadership. The PAC will also support Legislative efforts in 4 key areas- fixing education, roads , violent crime, and health care quality/access where South Carolina has enormous potential but ranks as a bottom 10 state “

Backed by an initial $2.5 million personal investment from Mr. Reddy, DOGE SC plans to raise at least $2.5 million more in the coming months as it provides the funding, connections to national organizations and support to Legislators to help South Carolina lead the way back to a low-tax, low-regulation, self-governing state with the citizens in charge.

“The country was founded almost 250 years ago with a sovereign self-governing citizenry whose rights come from God,” added Mr. Reddy. “These unelected agencies believe our rights and our freedom come from them. We will restore God’s rightful place as a 250th anniversary gift to this State and our country.”

Click here to learn more about OurVoiceSC.com or visit our website at www.ourvoicesc.com.