DOGESC to Introduce Judicial Reform Bill to Remove Legislative Control of South Carolina's JMSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. – DOGESC today announced its first legislative initiative under the Palmetto Revolution: Covenant 250 — a bold judicial reform effort aimed at redefining how judges are selected and ending legislative domination of the state judiciary.

“Restoring the separation of powers and checks and balances that our founders fought and died for is foundational to the Palmetto Revolution. If our founders were ready to die for it, we should be ready to fight for it,” said Rom Reddy, founder of DOGESC.

Under current law, South Carolina is one of only two states in which all judges — from the Supreme Court down to family and trial courts — are effectively appointed and reappointed by the Legislature via the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC). The JMSC is a 12-member body, many of whom are themselves legislators or appointed by legislative leaders, that screens and recommends judicial candidates to the General Assembly.

This system violates the constitutional separation of powers, creates clear conflicts of interest, and undermines judicial independence.

The DOGESC bill proposes to:

Remove all legislative control over the JMSC and transfer authority to the executive branch.

Allow the governor to appoint the 12 JMSC members (which may include law enforcement officials).

Require the JMSC to recommend judicial nominees to the General Assembly, which may confirm them by simple majority vote.

Ensure that under this plan, the governor does not directly choose judges but appoints the members who evaluate them.

Restore checks and balances and prevent a small cadre of legislator-lawyers from continuing to dominate judicial selection.

The bill is being sponsored in the House of Representatives by Speaker of the House Murrell Smith and Reps. Gil Gatch, Jordan Pace, Gary Brewer, April Cromer, Brandon Guffey, Brandon Newton, Heath Sessions and Joe White.

It is being sponsored in the state Senate by Sens. Wes Climer, Michael Johnson, Sean Bennett, J.D. Chaplin, Tom Davis, Stephen Goldfinch, Larry Grooms, Carlisle Kennedy, Josh Kimbrell, Everette Stubbs, Rex Rice and Ross Turner.

“Every South Carolinian deserves equal justice under the law, but rampant conflicts of interest and legislative dominance of the judiciary deny us that bedrock American principle of justice,” said Sen. Climer.

Sen. Michael Johnson said, “The Legislature should never control the judges who interpret our laws. This reform reclaims the separation of powers our founders intended and puts South Carolina one step closer to a government that serves the people, not itself.”

Rep. Gatch added, “South Carolina has a chance to do something lasting — to restore trust by reforming the way we choose our judges.”

“The way judges are selected in our state is unquestionably skewed in favor of powerful lawyer-legislators. This unfair system has been abused over and over. It’s time to put an end to it by giving the executive branch of our government — the governor — equal standing with the Legislature when it comes to choosing judges,” said Rep. Jordan Pace.

Reddy added, “I am especially proud of leaders like Speaker Smith, Freedom Caucus leader Pace and Sen. Climer, who were willing to come together on a bill to restore the dream our founders handed us — to uphold a constitutional oath that calls for a strong, self-governing citizenry with divided, co-equal branches of government that exist at the consent of the governed. Our sponsors deserve all the credit.”

DOGESC intends to partner with legislators, stakeholders and citizens to co-sponsor and advance the bill through both houses during the upcoming legislative session.