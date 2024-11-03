Dominion Energy to Remove Over 290 Palmettos on Isle of Palms

Dominion Energy has announced plans to remove 292 palmetto trees from the Isle of Palms as part of its ongoing effort to safeguard power lines. The utility company presented the details to the Isle of Palms City Council on Oct. 22, with work scheduled to begin on Nov. 11. The initiative aims to reduce the risk of power outages, particularly during hurricane season, which Dominion reports are often caused by overgrown trees interfering with power lines.

The removal is part of phase two of a larger tree-clearing project. Dominion previously completed similar work on Sullivan’s Island and is now turning its attention to the Isle of Palms. Elizabeth Jablonski, a local affairs manager from Dominion, informed the council that the company will notify affected residents on Oct. 24 via mail and email if a tree marked for removal is located on or near their property. The trees designated for removal are marked with red spray paint at the base of their trunks.

Trees will be removed by an OSHA-qualified contractor for Dominion, focusing on Category 1 (CAT 1) trees—defined as those located within five feet of primary power lines and posing an immediate risk. According to Dominion, these trees will be cut flush to the ground, with all debris removed. The project is expected to take several months to complete.

In addition to the 292 CAT 1 trees, Dominion has identified 161 CAT 2 and 84 CAT 3 trees that are not at immediate risk but may require future removal as they grow closer to power lines. CAT 2 trees are within the designated safeguard zone—10 feet on either side of the power lines, 20 feet above—but are located more than five feet from the primary wires. CAT 3 trees are also within the safeguard zone but are below the neutral line and not considered a concern at this time. As these trees transition into CAT 1, they will be removed in the future, bringing the total to over 500.

Dominion reported that about seven trees on 14th Street, where power lines are being relocated underground, may be spared depending on the project timeline.

During the council meeting, Councilwoman Jan Anderson raised concerns about removing so many trees on the island. She urged Dominion to consider a tree replacement program.

“This is not very nice to our community,” Anderson remarked, advocating for some form of replanting initiative.

However, Dominion currently has no plans to replace the trees being removed.

Residents can find more information and contact Dominion with any questions at DominionEnergySC.com/TreeTrimming or by calling 800-251-7234.