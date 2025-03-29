Douglas Kerr Appointed Isle of Palms City Administrator in Contentious Vote

The Isle of Palms City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday to appoint Douglas Kerr as the new city administrator, concluding a hiring process that drew sharp criticism from some council members. While supporters praised Kerr’s experience and loyalty to the island, opponents raised concerns about the selection process, his qualifications, and the salary increase accompanying his appointment.

Kerr, who has served Isle of Palms for 28 years—including 24 years as planning director—was selected over three external candidates. Council Member John Bogosian opposed the decision, arguing that Kerr lacked the career progression and advanced credentials, such as a Master of Public Administration, that the other candidates held.

“I was looking for someone who had a variety of experience, with each role having increased responsibility and a proven track record of achieving results,” Bogosian said. “All three of the outside candidates had master’s degrees in public administration. Douglas has a bachelor’s in urban studies.”

Bogosian also accused some council members of pre-determining the outcome before the formal interview process. “A week before council interviewed any of the candidates, I heard a conversation where a council member told a city employee that they already had five votes for Douglas. We should all be ashamed of this action.”

Council Member Scott Pierce echoed these concerns, calling the hiring process “corrupt” and “unfair” to the 79 applicants who followed proper procedures. “We’ve discarded considerations and kicked the finalists to the curb,” Pierce said, warning that the city missed an opportunity to invest in a more qualified candidate.

A key sticking point for critics was Kerr’s salary. Council Member Kate Miars argued that the $38,000 pay increase Kerr will receive is unfair, particularly given past decisions not to raise the salary for former city administrator Desiree Fragoso.

“I will never forgive myself for being a part of this City Council that failed to give Ms. Fragoso the pay increase she deserved,” Miars said. “And now, we’re turning around and giving a $38,000 raise to a man with fewer qualifications.”

Council Member Jan Anderson also voiced concerns, stating, “I have no problem with the candidate—Douglas has been taught well by Desiree—but I have a problem with the compensation, which is 50 percent more than his current salary and 25 to 30 percent more than our former administrator.”

Despite the criticism, Kerr had strong support from a majority of the council. Council Member Rusty Streetman, who seconded the motion to appoint him, defended the selection process and Kerr’s qualifications.

“In my mind, as an independent council member, Douglas stood out as the best among the group,” Streetman said. “I think he’s done a lot of good things in this city over the last 28 years, and he’s got more good years ahead of him.”

Mayor Philip Pounds also supported Kerr, along with Council Members Jimmy Ward, Blair Hahn, and Ashley Carroll. The appointment passed by a narrow 5-4 vote.