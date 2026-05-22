Dunes Properties: A Local Name Islanders Have Trusted for Generations

For longtime Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island residents, the name Dunes Properties is likely as familiar as the sound of golf carts humming down Palm Boulevard or bikes rolling toward the beach at sunset.

Since opening its doors in 1989 with just three employees and a single office, the locally owned company has grown into one of the Charleston coast’s most recognized names in real estate, vacation rentals and property management, while maintaining the personalized feel of a neighborhood business.

That balance of professionalism and local connection is exactly why so many island homeowners continue to trust the company decade after decade.

In a world increasingly dominated by large national companies and automated customer service, Dunes Properties has built its reputation on something refreshingly simple: people who know the islands. Its agents do not just sell homes there — many live there, raise families there, surf there, fish there and understand the unique character of Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island beyond square footage and listing prices.

And when it comes to coastal real estate, that local knowledge matters.

From oceanfront homes and Wild Dunes properties to vacation rental investments and primary residences, the company offers full-service real estate expertise alongside vacation rental and property management services. For island homeowners, that means having one trusted team capable of helping with everything from buying and selling to managing short-term rentals and caring for properties while owners are away.

Perhaps what stands out most about Dunes Properties is the client experience itself. Ask around the islands and a common theme emerges: responsiveness, familiarity and relationships that often extend well beyond a single transaction.

In a market where coastal properties are both deeply personal and highly valuable investments, residents appreciate having experienced professionals who understand the nuances of barrier island living, from flood zones and rental regulations to preserving the laid-back charm that makes these communities special.

Today, Dunes Properties serves communities across the Lowcountry with multiple offices, a large team of local professionals and an extensive portfolio of vacation rentals and listings. Despite its growth, the Isle of Palms office remains the company’s original home base more than 35 years later — a reminder of Dunes Properties’ deep roots and longstanding connection to the island communities it continues to serve.

The Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Dunes Properties as one of its Platinum Members and a longtime leader in the island community. Learn more about its real estate, vacation rental and property management services at dunesproperties.com.