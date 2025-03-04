Dunes Properties of Charleston Announces Leadership Transitions

Expand Photo House Mello, Walker, Kipp (l-r)

Longstanding boutique real estate firm Dunes Properties (stylized as dunes properties) announces key leadership transitions as the company strengthens its commitment to the Lowcountry’s Charleston Coast.

Brian Mello has been named President of Real Estate Sales and Broker-in-Charge of dunes properties’ four locations. Mello brings a wealth of leadership experience, brokerage operations, and agent development. With over 20 years of success as a Realtor® in the local Charleston market, Mello will now oversee all brokerage activities and strategic initiatives to increase the dunes properties roster of professional agents.

Top-producing Realtor® Layne Kipp has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), expanding her leadership role in operational excellence and company-wide efficiencies. Her background in tech and sales, will optimize the agency’s internal processes and enhance customer, client, and agent experiences.

Founder Randy Walker will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Walker’s strategic foresight and industry knowledge have been instrumental in dunes properties’ success for more than three and a half decades. “We’ve made agent and employee ownership in our company a longstanding objective. We have accomplished this goal by creating a culture of caring for real estate clients, vacation guests, and each other. This year’s leadership changes reflect the strength and depth of our folks as we grow and evolve,” said Walker. “Brian and Layne bring outstanding leadership and dedication to our company’s mission. I’m confident they’ll catapult dunes properties to even greater success.”

A trusted name in Charleston’s real estate market, specializing in real estate and vacation rentals, dunes properties has thrived for over 36 years. With a commitment to exceptional service and deep market expertise, the company remains a leader in helping buyers, sellers, and investors navigate the dynamic Lowcountry market. For more information about dunes properties, visit dunesproperties.com