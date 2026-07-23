Electric Vehicle Supercharger Coming to Isle of Palms

Electric vehicle drivers will soon have a new charging option on the Isle of Palms. Construction is wrapping up on a new Tesla Supercharger station at the Island Center shopping center near Harris Teeter.

With both J1772 and NACS connectors, the charging stations will be compatible with virtually every electric vehicle sold in the United States, including newer and older models. Most drivers will be able to charge without an adapter, even if they don't drive a Tesla.

The installation includes four Tesla V4 Supercharger stalls capable of delivering charging speeds of up to 325 kW for compatible vehicles.

The new charging station will provide a convenient amenity for both residents and visitors traveling to the island in electric vehicles while supporting a wider range of transportation options.

Construction is underway, with the station expected to become operational by the end of July, pending final testing and activation.