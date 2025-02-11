Embark on a Journey Through Wishes at the 2025 Wish Night Gala

× Expand Provided

Make-A-Wish South Carolina recently announced its 2025 Wish Night Gala will take place on March 1, 2025, at the Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms. The evening will celebrate the hope, strength, and resilience inspired by wishes and the remarkable journeys they create for children with critical illnesses.

With the theme “A Journey Through Wishes," the gala will take guests on an emotional and inspiring experience, showcasing the profound impact of wishes.

Event Highlights:

Inspirational Stories: Hear directly from wish families as they share how wishes have transformed their lives.

Wish Moments in Progress: Celebrate the courage of children currently on their wish journey.

A Special Live Wish Reveal: Witness the heartwarming moment when a child learns their wish is being granted—live at the event.

Engaging Hosts: Co-emcees Lila, a wish alumna, and Brooke Ryan, beloved radio personality from the Charleston Radio Group’s Two Girls & a Guy morning show, will guide the evening.

Dynamic Co-Auctioneers: Join Erin Kienzle, host of Lowcountry Live! and founder of Giving Good Events, alongside wish alum Stephen, as they lead the exciting live auction.

Live and Silent Auctions: Bid on exclusive experiences and items while supporting life-changing wishes.

Special Guests: Meet inspiring wish kids, including Journey ("I wish to be a mermaid"), Kamden ("I wish to be the best soccer player ever"), and Adaleigh ("I wish to be a ballerina").

"This year’s gala is not just a celebration—it’s a chance to be part of the life-changing journey that every wish represents," said Misty Farmer, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina. "From dreams to milestones, every step of a wish brings light and hope to children, their families, and our community."

Tickets for the Wish Night Gala are now available. Proceeds from the evening will help grant wishes for local children battling critical illnesses in South Carolina.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit wishnightsc.com.