Enjoy the Bella Vita at the Rome Chamber Music Festival with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc.

It’s time to buy your chance to win a musical travel experience for 2 to Rome, Italy and the 2025 Rome Chamber Music Festival, being held June 16 – 19, courtesy of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL®).

Event Chair Leah Simmons notes that this once-in-a-lifetime experience is a chance to enjoy the rich culture of The Eternal City at the prestigious Rome Chamber Music Festival along with special tours, hotel accommodations and a travel allowance.

The lucky winners of the raffle, valued at $8,000, will enjoy a 5-night stay Le Méridien Visconti, a Marriott Bonvoy property; a $4,800 travel stipend to cover airfare, meals and other travel expenses; an invitation to the opening reception for the Festival, taking place the evening of June 16; premium festival tickets to all 4 nights; a private meet-and-greet with Founder and Artistic Director of the Festival, Robert McDuffy; and private tours by Context Travel—Rome Food Tour, Rome Sights and Insights and Vatican Highlights.

Don’t miss your chance to win this amazing trip, June 15 - 19, 2025 or use the raffle package as the foundation for a more extensive tour of Italy and beyond.

Raffle tickets are $100 each or take advantage of one of these exciting specials: 3 tickets for $250 or 5 tickets for $400. Tickets may be purchased at csolinc.org or at Charleston Symphony concerts at the Gaillard Center.