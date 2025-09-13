Environmental Enrichment Signs to Enhance the IOP Marina

Strolling along the Isle of Palms Marina will soon be more educational, as the city plans to install interpretive signs along the walkway and dock. Installation is estimated for November.

According to the City of Isle of Palms, the signs will allow the community to:

Celebrate the area’s natural resources, geography and history

Highlight the marina’s role in the larger Intracoastal Waterway

Educate visitors about wildlife, the salt marsh ecosystem and related marine environments

Encourage conservation, including practices that limit the impact of visitor traffic

Promote a greater sense of place and connection to nature that enhances quality of life

Draw more people to the marina to enjoy access to the water and enrich their experience

Several sponsors are contributing to the cost of the signs. The Isle of Palms Marina will contribute $5,000, Barrier Island Ecotours will contribute $4,000, and Islander 71 plans an oyster roast Nov. 1 expected to raise $4,000 to $6,000.

The signs are projected to cost about $11,000, according to a quote from Envirosigns, which includes manufacturing, hardware and shipping. Graphic design is expected to cost around $7,000, with images and artwork adding up to $1,000, bringing the total to approximately $19,000. The city anticipates using $3,500 to $7,000 in ATAX funds.

The signs will be approved by the city before installation. Input will come from the Environmental Advisory Committee, city staff and the city administrator.

Staff have identified sign locations and a general idea of content. Plans include:

Two large cornerstone signs at each entrance to the public pier, one about “precious resources” and the other providing an overview of the salt marsh ecosystem

Three medium-sized signs featuring birds

One large sign featuring sea turtles, manatees and dolphins

One large sign about fish and sharks

Seven small signs highlighting salt marsh creatures, including oysters, crabs, shrimp, marsh periwinkle snails, salt marsh worms, diamondback terrapin turtles and seaside dragonlets

The oyster roast is a donation to the city, and cost estimates are expected to come in lower than projected.

The motion to approve the enrichment signs passed unanimously at the Isle of Palms City Council meeting.