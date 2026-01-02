Everything Old Is New Again at Historic Royall Avenue Address

Everything old is new again at 102 Royall Ave. in the heart of Mount Pleasant’s historic Old Village.

Established in 1945, the address is now home to The H & R Sweet Shop alongside Major Hats & Suits, where Anthony Major remains one of the area’s most highly recommended purveyors of headwear for men and women. After concluding a 28-year career with the Charleston County School District specializing in fixtures, furnishings, equipment and functional design, Major now offers hats for everyday wear and special occasions alike.

From bonnets and fascinators to bowlers and fine fedoras, the shop features a carefully curated selection sourced from milliners and hatters around the world — a collection considered second to none in the Lowcountry.

Next door, The H & R Sweet Shop — a well-storied and widely revered restaurant — enters its ninth decade with a bright new chapter in its kitchen and cozy dining room. Longtime operator Raleigh “Coffee” Johnson has stepped away from day-to-day operations, while his niece, Renee Johnson, remains on staff to protect the restaurant’s treasured recipes and assist new manager Richardean Hubbard.

Hubbard brings more than 30 years of experience from the kitchens of Publix stores in Jacksonville, where she served as a bakery manager. A Mount Pleasant Seven Mile resident, she brings a warm, positive demeanor that fits seamlessly with the restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere.

Together, the team continues the Sweet Shop tradition as a “meeting place for friends,” serving classic Southern comfort food. The streamlined menu features longtime favorites, including sandwiches, burgers, sides and soul food, along with fish, shrimp and oyster specials, plus pork chop and chicken dinners.

The H & R Sweet Shop is open for dine-in service daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed by calling 843-884-2118. Hubbard is also offering catering services for family gatherings, events and parties. To inquire, call her directly at 843-359-1220.