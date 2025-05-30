Letter to the Editor: Exciting LENS Updates + Upcoming Events on Sullivan’s Island

Expand LENS SI - 1

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

Thanks to your generous support, I’m thrilled to share that the LENS Foundation of Sullivan’s Island has reached an exciting milestone—we have raised enough funds to provide every officer in our department with both an adult and pediatric EpiPen. These life-saving tools will be officially presented to Chief Glenn Meadows in the coming days. A BIG Thanks to Joe at Delta Pharmacy.

In recognition of this achievement and the launch of LENS on Sullivan’s Island, Mayor O'Neil has graciously agreed to issue a proclamation at the upcoming Town Council Meeting on June 17th. Tonight, the Council will also recognize the dedication and courage of our Sullivan’s Island first responders. We would love to see you at one or both of these Council Meetings.

In the meantime, a quick reminder for those planning summer travel: Chief Meadows and Deputy Chief Monty Anders encourage you to contact them directly if you'd like to place your home on the House Watch list while you’re away. It’s a great service and another example of how deeply our officers care for this community.

And don’t forget—our next LENS Social is June 27th for the Island Club Happy Hour. It’s the perfect chance to meet neighbors, learn more about our mission, and connect with Chief Meadows in a relaxed setting. Learn more about the great efforts to revitalize the Island Club, too! Reply to this email or forward on to a friend to be added to the list!

To all our current donors: thank you. Your early belief in this effort has already made a measurable impact. If you’re new to LENS or want to get involved, I’d love to meet for coffee—just reply to this note and we’ll get a time on the calendar.