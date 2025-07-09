Family-Friendly Pool Party and Book Signing Coming to Wild Dunes Swim Center Featuring Authors George Brewington and Angela May

Buxton Books and The Club at Wild Dunes invite families to make a splash at the "Girl Who Built a Spider Pool Party," a vibrant summer event geared toward young and middle grade readers, happening Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wild Dunes Swim Center.

This special literary celebration—part of the Wild Dunes Literary Series—is packed with family fun and encourages a love of reading in a uniquely engaging setting. Guests will enjoy:

A reading and book signing with acclaimed middle grade author George Brewington, whose action-packed novel The Girl Who Built a Spider inspired the event.

A guest appearance by beloved local author Angela May, co-author of The Islanders series.

A bounce house, poolside games, and themed snacks designed to keep young readers entertained and inspired.

A pop-up bookstore hosted by Charleston’s own Buxton Books, offering a curated selection of children’s titles.

And more surprises—all happening poolside!

Each ticket includes a copy of The Girl Who Built a Spider.

"It's the perfect way to blend summertime fun with literacy,” said Buxton Books co-owner Polly Buxton. “We’re thrilled to partner with Wild Dunes to bring families a joyful, enriching morning that kids will never forget.”

Tickets are available here.

This event is expected to sell out—grab your tickets today and dive into an unforgettable summer story time adventure!