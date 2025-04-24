Family Vacation Rental Group Explores Collaboration with Council to Replant Palm Trees

Expand Ahmed

In celebration of Earth Day during the week of April 22, the Family Vacation Rental Group (FVR) inquired with the Isle of Palms City Council about the government’s plans to replant the 296 palm trees recently removed or scheduled for removal by Dominion Energy. The FVR hopes the council will replace palm trees removed from public property, while the group will raise funds to replace trees removed from private property.

According to Matt Simms, Isle of Palms zoning administrator and ISA-certified arborist, as of March 31, 2025, the city has allocated $242,605 for beautification projects, though none has been designated specifically for this purpose yet. FVR’s hope is that the city funds and replants the maximum number of palm trees removed from public property that is feasible.

The group also plans to explore funding beyond the $5,000 Dominion Energy has pledged for replanting. FVR is in the preliminary stages of establishing a private fund for donations to help restore the island—because, after all, we are the Isle of Palms.

Recently, 17 professionally managed vacation rental companies formed an Isle of Palms Chamber subcommittee called the Family Vacation Rental Group (FVR). Representing nearly 90% of all short-term rentals on the island, the group is organized to improve communication and livability with residents. FVR is committed to being a responsible and caring member of the Isle of Palms community and believes that by working together, a harmonious environment can be created for both residents and visitors who love and cherish IOP.

We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in our beloved Isle of Palms community. Our primary mission is to be a good neighbor and contribute positively to the vibrant atmosphere that makes this island so special.

We recognize the impact the vacation rental industry has on residential neighborhoods. That’s why we’ve come together as a group of compassionate professionals to build strong relationships with residents and support the Isle of Palms community.

We are committed to working closely with the Isle of Palms City Council, city staff and public safety officials. By collaborating with these key stakeholders, we aim to address any issues promptly and effectively, ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors alike.

We also recognize the importance of open communication and are eager to listen to residents’ concerns, ideas and feedback. Your insights are invaluable in shaping our practices and ensuring we align with the needs of our community.