Family Vacation Rental Group Hosts Fall First Responders Appreciation BBQ

The Family Vacation Rental Group (FVR) recently hosted its annual Fall First Responders Appreciation BBQ to recognize and celebrate the dedication and service of local police officers and firefighters who help protect residents, guests and homeowners.

Fire Chief Craig Oliverius expressed his gratitude, saying, “Your support through your actions and words speaks volumes, and it is appreciated more than you might imagine. We are proud to be your fire department, and we work to deliver elite levels of customer service to our residents, business owners and visitors.”

Police Chief Kevin Cornett added, “Thank you for thinking of us and sharing your support. We appreciate everything you do to back our public safety teams.”

The Family Vacation Rental Group is a subcommittee of the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce, comprised of 17 locally owned and professionally managed vacation rental companies. Representing approximately 80% of all professionally managed properties, the FVR is committed to fostering communication, cooperation and livability among residents, guests and property managers.

“Our mission is to be a responsible and caring member of the Isle of Palms community,” said Mel Miles, co-chair of FVR. “We’ve worked hard to encourage our guests to be respectful neighbors — and our efforts are making a real difference.”

FVR’s commitment to community harmony is reflected in a significant drop in livability complaints. For the entire month of August — the peak of the summer season — short-term rentals accounted for only 20% (26 complaints) of all 135 livability complaints, while commercial (2 complaints) and residential properties (105 complaints) made up the remaining 80%.