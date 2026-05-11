Family Vacation Rental Group Pigs Out with First Responders

The Family Vacation Rental Group hosted its third FVR/First Responders Appreciation BBQ on April 29 and had an incredible turnout from the police force and firefighters. Jim ’N Nick’s served BBQ pork, chicken and ribs, along with its famous cheese biscuits.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett commented on how much he enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere and the opportunity to have lunch and fellowship together. He also stated, “This is awesome! Thank you for thinking of us and sharing your support. Thank you all so much for putting this on and for supporting our public safety teams.”

Fire Chief Craig Oliverius stated, “Our personnel are deeply appreciative. Thank you again for the fellowship and support! We are lucky to serve such a supportive and caring community.”

The Family Vacation Rental Group (FVR), comprised of 17 locally and professionally managed vacation rental companies, is in its second year and was organized to improve communication and livability for residents. Representing approximately 80% of all professionally managed properties, the group is committed to being a responsible and caring member of the Isle of Palms community.

“We believe that by working together we can create a harmonious environment that benefits the residents and vacationers who all love and cherish IOP,” the group said.

Last year, the Family Vacation Rental Group donated sheets, towels and linens to the IOPD Animal Control Unit to help lost pets, supported the local Island Turtle Team’s research with a $10,000 donation, donated two lifesaving emergency AEDs to the IOPD, donated 22 palm trees to beautify the municipal parking lot and hosted two First Responder BBQs.

The FVR has also been instrumental in the significant reduction of noise and livability complaints affecting family vacation renters while improving the quality of life for residents.

This year, the group is also sponsoring two movie nights at the recreation center following the farmers market in June and July. The movies will begin at 7 p.m. on the soccer field.

June 18 — “Miracle”

July 16 — TBD

The events are free for community members and visitors. Food trucks and snack vendors, including popcorn and cookies, will be onsite.