Feast for a Cause: BBQ Fundraiser Returns May 3

If you love good pork BBQ, this is for you. The best in the Isle of Palms–Mount Pleasant area may just be the BBQ sold at the big semiannual fundraiser hosted by the Men’s Club of Isle of Palms United Methodist Church.

A BBQ pork platter with baked beans, coleslaw, pickles and a roll is $10. A large cup of BBQ with no sides is $12. Tasty desserts prepared by the women of the church are sold on-site and priced separately.

Preorder online and pick up at the drive-thru at the church on Saturday, May 3, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can buy tickets at www.iopmethodist.com (click on Men’s Club BBQ) using Venmo, or place your order at the church drive-thru and pick it up immediately. Cash, checks and Venmo are accepted. The church is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

This is top-notch BBQ, prepared by a master barbecuer from Shelby, North Carolina. With our setup and process, the men of the church are able to prepare and serve about 1,000 pounds at each event. We’ve done this twice a year for 12 years, so the logistics run flawlessly.

Since 2018, we’ve raised well over $100,000 for charity, focusing exclusively on five local organizations: East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), East Cooper Meals on Wheels, One80 Place (for veterans and people experiencing homelessness), HALOS (for grandparents providing foster care) and My Sister’s House (for victims of domestic abuse). So you can feast on BBQ while helping neighbors in need.

If you’re inclined, you’re welcome to make an extra donation via Venmo or when you pick up your order.