Firefighter Appreciation Night at Islander 71: An Unforgettable Evening of Support and Community

Isle of Palms residents came together on Oct. 10 for a festive affair that celebrated the island’s men and women in red during Firefighter Appreciation Night, hosted by Islander 71. The event, presented by the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation Isle of Palms, offered the perfect blend of family-friendly fun, community spirit, and a breathtaking autumn sunset —a fitting tribute to those who so often brave the flames.

As families mingled and music filled the air, kids delighted in face painting, and their smiles grew even bigger as they explored the firetruck parked front and center. A sea of tiny fire hats and wide-eyed excitement surrounded Isle of Palms Fire Chief Sean Harshaw and his team, who graciously helped the little ones in and out of the big red truck, handed out stickers, and answered all the enthusiastic questions about what it’s like to be a community hero.

The Isle of Palms Fire and Rescue Department also expressed gratitude for the evening’s support. In a statement from the department, they shared, "We are immensely thankful to the LENS Foundation for sponsoring this incredible fundraiser. Your dedication to our department and the community is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for your continued partnership."

They went on to acknowledge Islander 71, saying, "Your generosity in hosting the event provided not only a fantastic venue but a welcoming environment that made the night an exceptional experience." The department also extended thanks to all the sponsors and attendees who contributed to the event’s success. "It’s moments like these that remind us how united and strong our community is. Together, we are building a safer, stronger Isle of Palms."

Adding a touch of celebrity flair to the evening, Mayor Phillip Pounds traded his office chair for a bar stool, shaking up his signature “Mayor’s Margarita” with a smile that never wavered. He was the star behind the bar, pouring select beer and wine for charity and even rolling up his sleeves to scoop ice into cups as the line of eager supporters stretched across the deck. With every glass he filled, proceeds from these specialty drinks flowed directly to the LENS Foundation IOP to support local first responders.

“What a fantastic turnout! It’s great to see so many people from across the island showing up to support LENS and our Fire Department. A big thank you to everyone helping make this happen,” Mayor Pounds quipped, charming the crowd as he worked his bartending magic.

It wasn’t just the perfect weather or live tunes lifting spirits that night; it was the collective sense of giving back to those who protect and serve the community. Katrina Limbach, owner of IOP Beach Chair, added a personal touch to the evening by gifting each employee at the Isle of Palms Fire Station a voucher for beach chair and umbrella rentals.

"It’s just my way of saying thank you for all they do," she said, reflecting the gratitude felt by so many.

Rod Turnage, president of the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce, raised a glass alongside his wife, Alice, celebrating Islander 71’s generosity.

"We love supporting local businesses, especially when it brings the community together for such an important cause," Turnage shared.

LENS Foundation Charleston Founder George Reeth, a dedicated supporter of the island's first responders, also attended, adding, "LENS events never cease to remind me how impactful we can be when we all come together as a community." Reeth, like so many others, was quick to support the cause with a Mayor’s Margarita in hand.

It seemed like the whole island showed up, more than 200 strong, filling the space with laughter, dancing, and an outpouring of support. Isle of Palms residents Claire and Mike Powers, known for their enthusiastic support of the LENS Foundation IOP, were moved by the generosity of their neighbors. “It was humbling and moving to see so many people opening their checkbooks and showing their appreciation,” Claire Powers said.

Meanwhile, Jon Bushnell, the owner of Islander 71, stood beaming beside Event Coordinator Kasey Anders as they surveyed the lively scene of kids running across the turf and families soaking up the stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterway. “It’s not every day you have the mayor making margaritas behind your own bar. The crowd loved him tonight,” Bushnell laughed. Anders agreed, adding, “We love hosting family-friendly events like this, and our space is perfect for it—with so many levels, a stage for live music, and views you just can’t beat.”

Among the many volunteers who made the evening special was Rob Hauff, who co-led the event alongside LENS IOP Director Ted Kinghorn. Hauff’s daughters even joined in, with his oldest spending hours face painting little ones, transforming them into butterflies, lions, pumpkins, and—most fittingly—firefighters. It was truly a family affair, with kids dancing on the turf and adults chatting over drinks as they overlooked the water.

“The community took advantage of the beautiful fall evening to show their appreciation for the firefighters that serve us day in and day out here on the island. We’d like to thank everyone who attended, the Islander 71 team for their continued support, and the firefighters who participated to make it a truly special evening,” Hauff said.

When it was all said and done, the event raised much-needed funds for the LENS Foundation IOP and reinforced the power of community support. In an era where good news sometimes feels hard to come by, it’s heartening to see such an outpouring of love and gratitude for those who run toward danger when the alarm bells ring.

All in all, it was an unforgettable night that warmed the soul like a good cup of cider and left everyone looking forward to next year’s event. Because if there’s one thing that will always shine bright in this community, it’s our unwavering appreciation for those who protect and serve. Cheers to our Isle of Palms firefighters and police officers—and to all who showed up to raise a glass and lift up our heroes.