First Loggerhead Nest of the Season Found on Isle of Palms

Expand Barbara Jervey, Tracy Moses, and Joan Dougherty who found the nest at 34A (Credit: Mary Paige Adams)

Right on schedule, on May 14, the first loggerhead turtle laid eggs on the Isle of Palms. There were already more than 200 nests in the state on that day, with the first laid on Folly Beach on April 29. As of May 20, the South Carolina total was more than 400 nests. The Island Turtle Team typically finds the first eggs in mid-May, so this timing is normal.

The first nest was laid on top of the high dune near the 34A access path and was found by Tracy Moses along with Barbara Jervey and Joan Dougherty. Even though this area is known coyote den territory, the nest was left in place because of its safe location high above the tide line. It is protected by a strong mesh screen that is staked down but has holes to allow hatchlings to crawl out. The eggs will incubate until around the third week of July.

As of May 20, when this was written, two additional nests had been laid near 36th and 40th avenues. Both were in zones where the tide would likely destroy the eggs, so they were carefully relocated to safer spots for incubation.

It is fortunate that the first three nests were laid near the center of the Isle of Palms, while sand renourishment work was ongoing in Wild Dunes and around 2nd and 4th avenues. This season, the Turtle Team has been surveying the beach at dawn since May 1—when and where necessary—for signs of turtle activity from the previous night, before daytime work can begin. In 2024, most of the nests are being laid in sections where the two renourishment projects are ongoing. But the loggerhead mothers—wisely or more likely by happenstance—have chosen the area between 34th and 40th avenues to lay their eggs, with no false, non-nesting crawls recorded in the project zones.

Sullivan’s Island has reported two false crawls and is expected to have a nest any day.

Season Reminders

To ensure a safe beach for our loggerheads in 2025, please keep the following in mind:

Lights out at dusk

All lights visible from the beach must be turned off from dusk to dawn between May 1 and Oct. 31. This is the law on both islands.

Fill in holes

Any hole on the beach can trap hatchlings—and even large nesting females.

Turn off flashlights and avoid flash photography

If you see a nesting turtle, stay back at least 50 feet and do not disturb her.

Report stranded turtles

Call 843-697-8733 or 843-886-6522 to report any stranded turtles, dead or alive. If a dead turtle has orange paint on it, it has already been documented and is awaiting burial.

Stay updated

Follow the season at www.islandturtleteam.org or join the Facebook group Island Turtle Team IOP & SI South Carolina.