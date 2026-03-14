Fisher Recycling Announces Isle of Palms Glass Drop Sites

Fisher Recycling announced that an “anonymous concerned citizen” stepped in to sponsor two drop sites to keep the recycling program operating with the city’s permission for at least another year.

The bins were delivered March 14 and are ready for glass recycling. The following items are accepted: glass bottles, glass jars and all colors of glass. The following items are not accepted: plastic bags, lids, bottle caps, ceramics, dishes, mirrors, window glass, light bulbs, trash or mixed recycling.

Drop site locations (open 24/7):