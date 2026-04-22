Fishing Heats Up as Baitfish Fill Local Waterways

Expand Photo: Jackson Gibson of Spartanburg with a redfish

It’s an excellent time to get out on the water. Local waterways are full of baitfish, and game fish are feeding aggressively. With summer species now present alongside the usual favorites, anglers have plenty of options. If you haven’t started fishing yet, now is the perfect time.

When targeting redfish, live bait is especially effective. Menhaden is a top option, whether used whole or cut. Many anglers are finding success by casting chunks of menhaden beneath docks. Be sure to use enough weight to keep your bait on the bottom so it stays in place and avoids snags. Split-shot weights are a good option since they can be easily adjusted.

Early mornings offer strong topwater action for trout. Lures like the Heddon Super Spook Jr. in silver hues perform well, though chartreuse and black is another effective choice. Try varying your retrieve speed as you move the lure across shell beds and grassy shorelines. When a fish hits, reel in the slack before lifting your rod. After the surface bite slows, switching to a suspended twitch bait can help maintain action.

Sharks are also active, with species such as bonnetheads, sharpnose and blacktips commonly found in the area. You may spot their fins as they hunt along riverbanks or near drop-offs in harbors and inlets. Effective bait options include blue crab, cut bait and live shrimp. Using 7/0 circle hooks is recommended. Set your rods in holders and be ready for a strong strike.

For more information, call 843-324-3332, visit charlestoncharterfishing.com or email captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.

Since 2009, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing, providing light-tackle charters. Clients can choose from artificial, live bait and fly-fishing options, with charters tailored to their preferences. A U.S. Coast Guard-licensed and insured captain, Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for anglers of all skill levels and ages.