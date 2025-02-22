Flags for Heroes Returns in 2025 to Honor and Celebrate America’s Heroes on the Isle of Palms

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club is calling on the local community to take part in a meaningful tribute to honor the nation’s heroes. As part of its annual Flags for Heroes initiative, the club is seeking sponsors for the 2025 program, which features a striking display of American flags in honor of veterans, active-duty military, and other personal heroes.

Each year on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day, the Exchange Club lines Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and the IOP Exchange grounds with flags dedicated to those who have served or made a lasting impact. Individuals, businesses, and organizations have the opportunity to sponsor a flag, ensuring their chosen hero is honored in a public and moving display of patriotism.

“Flags for Heroes is more than just a tribute—it’s a way to engage, inspire, and give back to our community,” said Carol Truslow, the Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee chair. “These flags remind us of the true meaning behind these holidays and serve as a powerful symbol of gratitude for the sacrifices made by our veterans and service members.”

The 2024 Flags for Heroes event raised an impressive $21,000, which was donated to local veteran support organizations, including Tri-County Veterans Support Network, She’s the Veteran, Operation Gratitude, and Veterans on Deck. With continued community participation, the Exchange Club hopes to expand its impact in 2025.

How to Get Involved

Sponsorships are available for both individual and corporate flags. Each sponsored flag will bear the name of the honored hero, creating a personal and touching tribute displayed throughout the year’s observances.

Those interested in sponsoring a flag can visit IOPFlagsForHeroes.com to learn more and contribute.

“By sponsoring a flag, you’re not only honoring a hero—you’re also helping us give back to organizations that support veterans and their families,” Truslow said. “We invite the entire Isle of Palms community to take part in this incredible initiative and help us continue making a difference.”

Join the Isle of Palms Exchange Club in celebrating the heroes who inspire us all. Whether it’s a loved one who served in the military, a first responder, or a personal hero, the Flags for Heroes initiative provides a unique and powerful way to show appreciation and respect.

For more information or to sponsor a flag, visit IOPFlagsForHeroes.com.