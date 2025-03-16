Food, Friends, and Giving Back: Isle of Palms Exchange Club Hosts Annual Oyster Roast

Expand Provided

What better way to spend a sunny day than on Hamlin Creek with a bucket full of Louisiana oysters and friends? That’s exactly what more than 200 people decided to do on March 8 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club.

This decades-old oyster roast, named after Bud and Cecily Stack, who originated it, has been an annual tradition for many returning supporters. All proceeds go toward scholarships for Tri-County area seniors and support youth programming through the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Youth and Scholarship Program of Service.

A surprise “oyster lover” was in attendance representing the Stack family—Betsy Vaska, Cecily Stack’s daughter. She now lives out of state but likes to attend when she’s back in the area. Thank you to the Stacks for starting this fundraiser.

One attendee, a Sullivan’s Island native who now lives in Florida, returns every year to be part of this worthwhile cause and “Party on the Creek.” He also became a member of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club two years ago after attending. Another attendee from Mount Pleasant proudly told a volunteer, “This is my favorite event of the year,” and thanked her for the opportunity to support area youth.

A huge thank-you goes to the many volunteers from the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and the surrounding area who helped make the event a success. However, one of the biggest contributors to our oyster roast fundraiser’s success is our sponsors and donors. A special thank-you to our sponsors: Coastal Marinas/The Outpost, Jim Smitherman, Cathy Beemer, Robbie Cessna Berg, Jon and Carol Bogosian, Edward Jones, and Betsy and Andres Vaska, along with our numerous other donors.

Stay tuned for an update on this success story as scholarships for area seniors will be awarded on April 24 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Dinner. All awardees and their families will be invited and celebrated. Thank you all for your support!