For the 13th Time in 14 years, Charleston Voted the Best Small City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers

For the third consecutive year, and the thirteenth time in the last fourteen years, Charleston has been named the best small city in the U.S., according to Condé Nast Traveler magazine's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. The Readers’ Choice Awards are widely regarded as the longest-running and one of the most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

As I'm sure you are well aware, the Holy City is no stranger to winning these types of awards. In fact, just this past July, Charleston was named No. 1 City in the U.S. by Travel+Leisure readers. The 2024 award marked Charleston's twelfth consecutive year atop that list.

The Best Small Cities list broke down as follows

Charleston Santa Fe, NM Alexandria, VA Lexington, KY Greenville, SC Savannah Pensacola, FL Healdsburg, Calif. Key West, FL Chattanooga, Tenn.

Chicago topped the list of the country's best big cities.

“Earning the distinction of Best U.S. City is a testament to the nearly 54,000 residents working in our local travel and hospitality industry each day, as well as the welcoming community that makes the Charleston area a highly sought-after destination,” said Dan Blumenstock, Chair of Explore Charleston's Board of Governors.

In addition to the No. 1 Small U.S. City award, Kiawah Island remains a top destination for Condé Nast Traveler readers. The island community was voted No. 2 in the Top Islands in the U.S. category. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort was rated as the No. 1 Resort in The South and No. 23 among Best Resorts in the World.

Meanwhile, downtown property Hotel Bennett was named the 18th best hotel in the world.

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, and Wild Dunes Resort all secured top 10 spots among the Top Resorts in the South.

The following hotels were voted the Top Hotels in Charleston for 2024 (listed alphabetically): The Charleston Place, The Dewberry, French Quarter Inn, Grand Bohemian Charleston, Hotel Bennett, John Rutledge House Inn, The Loutrel, The Restoration, Wentworth Mansion and Zero George.

Results of the 37th annual awards were announced today and will be celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler.

For the complete list of the 2024 Awards, click here.