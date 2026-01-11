Fork Cancer Event Set for Feb. 1 at Islander 71

Fork Cancer, an American Cancer Society fundraising event, will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Islander 71 on Isle of Palms.

The all-you-can-eat-and-drink event will benefit the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge in Charleston, a free home away from home for cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Guests can sample gourmet hors d’oeuvres from 10 of Charleston’s top restaurants, along with craft beers, specialty cocktails and creative oyster shooters. The afternoon will also include live music, a live auction and additional entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now at forkcancercharleston.org/tickets-donations.

Fork Cancer, presented by MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, provides critical support for Hope Lodge, which offers free lodging and a supportive community for cancer patients and their caregivers. Located on Calhoun Street, the Charleston Hope Lodge helps ensure patients can focus on treatment without the added burden of housing costs.

Charleston’s Hope Lodge was the first Hope Lodge built by the American Cancer Society and was founded 56 years ago.