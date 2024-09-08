Foxy Flavors: Chef Ken Vedrinski’s New Italian Haven on Rutledge Charleston’s Culinary Maestro Brings Family-Style Dining to Volpe’s

In Charleston, where the scent of saltwater mingles with the rich aroma of freshly cooked seafood, one name consistently turns heads: Chef Ken Vedrinski. If you've savored the divine dishes at Coda del Pesce, you’ve already been blessed by his culinary genius. But hold onto your forks, Charleston, because Vedrinski is back with a brand-new venture that's as foxy as its name—Volpe’s. And yes, “Volpe” means “fox” in Italian, but it’s also a nod to his mother's maiden name. Clever, right?

Vedrinski, whose accolades could fill a menu (three-time James Beard Award semi-finalist, anyone?), has a knack for blending Italian tradition with a dash of Lowcountry flair. His journey from Columbus, Ohio, to the culinary epicenter of Charleston is nothing short of inspirational—though if you ask him, he'll likely shrug it off with a modest grin and a witty quip.

But don’t let his easy-going demeanor fool you; this man is serious about his food. So, what’s the scoop on Volpe’s? Located at 161 Rutledge Ave., this intimate 49-seat establishment is set to open by the end of October and promises to be a real game-changer. Imagine a cozy, rustic space with lots of brick and wood, an open kitchen, and 10 coveted seats at the bar where you can watch the culinary magic unfold.

“It’s going to mimic those quaint, smaller places in Italy with the cobblestone streets—nothing modern or over the top,” Vedrinski explains.

Translation: Prepare to be charmed.

As for the menu, Vedrinski is taking a different route from his previous ventures.

“I’ve never done American Italian, but I know it’s a crowd-pleaser,” he confesses. “It’s very Jersey Italian and will feature a family-style menu.”

Family style means everything will be on platters: two antipastos, two pastas, two main courses, and one dessert. Think hearty, delicious, and irresistibly shareable—a far cry from the delicate plates you might expect at a James Beard nominee’s restaurant. And yes, you’ll still find his signature creativity in the seasonal changes, but Volpe’s will be all about comfort and familiarity.

“I’m not trying to impress anyone,” Vendrinski said. “It’s for the people. It’s what people know.”

Vedrinski's inspiration, though, isn't just rooted in the picturesque Italian countryside or Charleston’s vibrant food scene. It goes back to his grandmother’s kitchen, where the power of food to transform a mood was a lesson served with every meal.

“As a kid, my grandmother, Olga Volpe, would bring me to Catholic Mass twice on Sundays. While it could be a long day, the moment we got home and she started cooking for all the Italians from church, my bad mood would disappear, and I’d feel euphoric eating her food,” he recalls fondly.

This deep-seated belief in the power of food to uplift and change perspectives is something Vedrinski carries into every dish he creates.

“That really stuck with me,” he says, “and it’s a big part of why I love what I do.”

If you’re already salivating, you’re not alone. The excitement in Vedrinski’s voice is contagious. He’s clearly thrilled about this new chapter.

“Maybe Coda is too creative or too much seafood for some people, so this will be perfect for those who want simple, authentic Italian dishes like chicken Parmesan,” he says.

It’s as if he’s crafting a love letter to the cuisine of his heritage, yet with a dash of Charleston charm.

But why the pivot to a more accessible, homey menu?

“With labor at its highest level, it’s a huge problem at any restaurant,” he admits. “I wanted something I could do well consistently. C’mon, do you really care where my carrots come from?” he jokes. “Volpe’s is the place for you if you just want amazing food and aren’t too finicky about the origins of every ingredient. I can serve you the best American Italian you’ve ever had without needing chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants to accomplish that.”

Volpe’s will feature 10 white wines and 10 red wines, all $45 a bottle—"very esoteric, very Italian.” Oh, and the four-course meal? Just $62. And if it seems like too much food, you can order any of the items being served that night à la carte.

The appeal is universal. Vedrinski chuckles as he describes how everyone can relate to the menu: “Family style invokes that feeling of Thanksgiving dinner, everyone passing food around the table. Grandma doesn’t serve foodie courses,” he jokes. “She serves those big, wholesome meals that you know and love.” Volpe’s will be fun and casual. No one will be overwhelmed by prices, and the serving sizes will be generous and comforting.

Vedrinski is quick to remind us that his approach to food is personal, much like the way a master craftsman might pour his soul into a project.

“The analogy I always make is if you bought a Ferrari and Enzo Ferrari himself had built and painted it for you, that would be pretty impressive, right? It’s the same with a restaurant—you want to know that the owner is directly involved in creating the food you’re enjoying.”

It’s this hands-on dedication that sets Vedrinski apart in a city brimming with culinary talent.

Before we dive fully into the future, it’s worth looking back at Vedrinski’s past—specifically, his beloved Trattoria Lucca. Nestled in the Elliottborough neighborhood, this hidden gem was a slice of Tuscany in Charleston, celebrated as a James Beard Award semi-finalist and adored by locals.

“I went into a neighborhood no one went into in 2007, and we killed it,” Vedrinski recalls with pride.

But after 12 years, his head chef moved back to Cleveland, the pandemic struck, and it was time to close the doors in 2021.

The loss of Trattoria Lucca was a bittersweet moment for the community, but Vedrinski's culinary journey was far from over.

“People want great food and value,” he explains, and that’s precisely what he’s bringing to Volpe’s.

The same passion that fueled Trattoria Lucca and continues to fuel Coda del Pesce is alive and well, just in a different, more accessible form.

For those wondering if Volpe’s will still be a hit with Charleston’s foodie elite, Vedrinski is confident.

“People just haven’t gotten incredible American Italian. We’re going to do it right and simple. Consistency is where we’ll shine, at a great price point.”

And if you’re worried that Vedrinski might be spreading himself too thin, don’t be.

“I’m married to my kitchen,” he says with a laugh. “I don’t mind the hours or stress. It’s all about the joy it brings. The hours scroll by when you love what you do.”

So, mark your calendars and get ready to experience the next great chapter in Charleston’s culinary story. Volpe’s is coming, and it’s bringing a taste of Italy—with roots from Introdacqua in the Peligna Valley—along with a side of charm that only Chef Ken Vedrinski can deliver.