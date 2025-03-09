Friends of Charleston National Parks Continues to Support Charleston’s National Parks

Expand Laura C Anderson Stylish Aesthetic Summer Photo Collage Banner - 2

At Friends of Charleston National Parks, we support our national parks by funding critical preservation projects, enhancing visitor experiences, and providing educational opportunities.

Since our founding, and through the generosity of individuals, families, businesses, and organizations, we have raised crucial funds to help preserve and enhance these iconic sites that tell the story of America. By diversifying our national parks’ funding sources through nonprofit fundraising and public and private grants, we help ensure they continue to provide the high-quality experiences that make them such treasured places to visit.

Friends of Charleston National Parks remains committed to protecting and enhancing these special places, now and for future generations. We encourage you to explore Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie, and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, and to show appreciation for the National Park Service rangers and staff who work tirelessly to preserve our shared history and provide almost one million visitors a year with engaging and memorable experiences.

Our parks can only thrive through the generosity of people like you – and they need your support now more than ever. Here are some ways you can help protect Charleston’s national parks today:

Kids to Parks

This program provides fully funded field trips for under resourced fourth-grade students to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie, offering them a unique opportunity to experience history firsthand. By bringing young learners to these historic sites, we inspire future generations to appreciate and protect our national parks.

Cannon Conservation and Preservation

The cannons of Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie stand as powerful reminders of Charleston’s role in shaping the nation. Our Cannon Conservation program ensures these artifacts are preserved for future generations through careful maintenance and restoration efforts.

Counter Donation Program

When you purchase tickets to visit Fort Sumter, you have the option to donate at checkout. Every cent donated goes toward educational programs, preservation efforts, and visitor experience enhancements in our parks.

Sign Up to Volunteer

Join our dedicated team of volunteers and contribute your time and talents to support Charleston’s national parks. Whether assisting with special events, educational programs, or preservation efforts, your participation makes a meaningful impact.

More Ways to Give

Looking for additional ways to support Friends of Charleston National Parks? Explore business partnerships, donor-advised funds, honorary and memorial gifts, matching gifts, and more by visiting our website.

To stay connected with Friends of Charleston National Parks, join our email list by clicking here, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or reach out to us at: info@friendscnp.org.