From Isle of MOMS to Heart of the Palms

Isle of MOMS began as a way to highlight the local businesses and people that make the Isle of Palms feel like home. It was always about community, connection and supporting what’s local.

A few weeks ago, however, we realized the name no longer fully reflected our goals and vision for the future.

While our heart has always lived on this island, so much of its energy flows back and forth across the bridge every day. The businesses we partner with, the stories we tell and the people we meet are part of a larger exchange between the Isle of Palms and the surrounding Charleston area. We wanted a name that allowed us to honor that connection and expand it.

That shift led us to Heart of the Palms.

Heart of the Palms represents the pulse and pull between island life and the greater Lowcountry community. It gives us the space to continue highlighting island businesses while also sharing the ideas, creativity and collaborations that connect us beyond the island.

One of the first things we did under this new name was partner with Somerby Assisted Living for a spa and beauty day. Hosted by our daughters, the afternoon was spent giving facials and manicures to the women who live there. It was simple, joyful and a reminder that community shows up in small, meaningful ways.

We also joined Second Sunday on King Street in downtown Charleston, where we played a game called Pass the Poem. We started a poem and invited street performers and passersby to add lines throughout the day. By the end, we had created a poem written by the Charleston community.

Closer to home, we collaborated with business owners on Sullivan’s Island to create a lighthearted music video set to “Surfing U.S.A.” It was playful, local and rooted in the spirit of this place.

Our heart and home will always be on this island. Heart of the Palms simply gives us a way to share what’s good here with the world and bring the best of what’s across the bridge back to the place we love.

